BETHLEHEM, Pa. - Historic Hotel Bethlehem's general manager will retire at the end of the month after a 15-year tenure.
Dennis J. Costello has been the longest-serving general manager in history at Hotel Bethlehem since it opened in 1922, according to a Historic Hotel Bethlehem news release.
"During his period he has created a strong work ethic for the company while directing an extraordinary growth story that has added memorable milestones to the Hotel's history," according to the release.
Costello was named Hotelier of the Year by Historic Hotels of America in 2013.