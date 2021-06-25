TINICUM TWP., Pa. | Pennsylvania's oldest surviving pier to pier bridge sits in the heart of the Ridge Valley Historic District, and above the Class A Tinicum Creek that feeds into the Delaware River.
Closed since 2010, the bridge's future is steered by the courts.
"Are you ready for it to be over?" 69 News reporters asked.
"We've been ready for it to be over for a long, long time," said Township Supervisor Rich Rosamilia.
PennDOT wants to make Headquarters Road a two-lane bridge, but the Delaware River Keepers Network took PennDOT to court, arguing environmental regulations are being avoided and historic one-lane bridges are being replaced with two-lane ones throughout the township.
"This is about defending and protecting the water quality, integrity of the Wild and Scenic Designation and Exceptional Value of Tinicum Creek," Van Rossum said.
On behalf of the River Keepers, Maya Van Rossum filed a federal appeal after the National Park Service said the bridge would not have direct and adverse effects of the area's free flowing conditions.
This essentially gives PennDOT the green light for the project, as the DEP and Army Corp. of Engineers are grant permits.
Van Rossum says the NPS didn't do their homework and the construction and the pollution with 2 lanes will destroy the Class A stream, and threaten the entire Wild And Scenic Designation of the lower Delaware River, which offers legal protections from things like fracking.
PennDOT says federal and state money to maintain the bridge mandate it be two lanes, but PennDOT did say it will make it one lane if the township takes ownership and pays for the future maintenance.
"If the one lane gets the support of those opposing the two-lane, that is something we can consider," Rosamilia said.
But Van Rossom says only rehabbing the current bridge will do.
"That is what will honor the protections under the wild and scenic designation," she said,
PennDOT disagrees. The NPS didn't want to commit during pending litigation.
So the bridge's current path appears to be continued legal challenges.