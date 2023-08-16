N. WHITEHALL TWP., Pa. - A green, red, and yellow restored 1955 Plymouth locomotive now sits along the Ironton Rail Trail, next to the North Whitehall Township municipal building.

The Dragon Cement machine traveled more than 2,000 miles to be five miles from where it started.

"Long, and long two years and, finally finished his project. It's so gratifying. He came out a lot better than I expected," said Ironton Rail Trail Commissioner Ray Deutsch, who spearheaded fundraising for its restoration.

Through fundraising they've raised $10,000 for the move.

At one time, 12 cement plants lined the trail's 9.2 miles, including Northampton's Dragon Cement, the original home of the 20-ton engine. In October 2021, Grupo Cementos de Chihuahua, the Texas company that bought it after Dragon closed in the early 1980s, donated the then-blue and rusted machine to the rail trail.

This summer, Ironton Auto Body worked to restore its luster.

"The hardest part is fixing all the holes in it. And this was all done outside, as the building was too hot," owner Butch Kumernitsky said.

Delayed several weeks by weather, the locomotive's final mile involved lifting electrical wires, digging out, and relying on man-made wooden tracks. This, after the flatbed got stuck in the soggy mulch just feet from its final station. However, giant pulleys guided the train home.

Ironton Auto Body's Stan Stanek conducted the operation.

"We have moved a lot of stuff but never a train. It was fun. It's a group effort. It's for the township. It's for the community. It's going to be here for a long time," he said.

A long haul, well worth the journey. Ray Deutsch says Ironton Auto Body is doing the work at a big discount. He adds the locomotive's original display location in October of 2021 on Portland Street wasn't a good fit, as vandals damaged the engine.

He says they plan to refurbish the cabin and add plexiglass to the windows.