NAZARETH, Pa. - History came alive over the weekend as members of the Jacobsburg Historical Society hosted their Market Faire & Rendezvous.

The cast wore colonial outfits from the 18th and 19th centuries during the event. 

"We try to keep history alive. We say this is where history lives," said Amy Gular, President of Jacobsburg Historical Society. 

The event is held the last weekend in October.

Members of the society transform the grounds at Jacobsburg Park with tents, colonial cooking sites, fur trades, woodwork and candle makers.

The society recognizes the importance of keeping history alive, and each participant is a volunteer with a passion

"Our history is something that's important. I really believe that to share that or try to relive it, to get a feel for what our forefathers went through before us. It's important. It's important to learn what they went through and how easy we have it now," said Cliff Bowersox, Living History Volunteer. 

The faire will continue on Sunday at Jacobsburg Park. 

