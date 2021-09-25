BETHLEHEM, Pa. - On the grounds of the former Bethlehem Steel plant, more than 100 years of history is coming to life.
"It's the celebration of steel, obviously a very popular subject around here," said Glenn Koehler, National Museum of Industrial History marketing director. "We're celebrating those Steel workers, the history behind what they did as well as current steel and steel making practices."
The National Museum of Industrial History is drawing in crowds from far and wide for its Steel Weekend this Saturday and Sunday.
"It really touched all across the world, you look at the New York skyline, like 85 percent of it was built with Bethlehem Steel," said Koehler.
For author and Bethlehem resident Bob Wilt, the plant is where his father worked for 46 years.
"I visited the plant quite often," said Wilt.
Wilt was able to get a behind-the-scenes look in the height of its time, capturing photos from inside that were hidden from the public's eye.
Today he is giving a glimpse inside with several books he has written.
"This area was really 100 percent dependent on this company and keeping that idea alive," said Wilt.
Today he is keeping that legacy alive, sharing it with many generations to come.
"It's a tribute to seeing plaques and remembrances designed specifically to keep the spirit alive, even though the plant is gone and a lot of buildings have been demolished, it's important to keep that idea promoted through local cultures," said Wilt.
Steel weekend will continue at the museum through Sunday.