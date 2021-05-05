EASTON, Pa. | When a former Northampton Community College teacher was caught looking at child pornography in his office, it was the first time his secret was revealed, not the first time he exhibited “bizarre and inappropriate sexual behavior,” according to a Northampton County judge.
Alan West admits to looking at child pornography for a decade before his arrest and to taking photos of unsuspecting women, Northampton County Judge Stephen Baratta said.
“I’m amazed you hadn’t been arrested before this,” he said.
On Wednesday, Baratta sentenced West to 10 to 23 months in Northampton County Prison followed by 48 months probation. The 63-year-old pleaded guilty in February to a single felony count of child pornography.
In February 2020, two students visiting West’s office reported seeing what appeared to be a picture of a young, naked girl on his computer as he tried feverishly to close out the screen. West initially denied looking at child pornography but later admitted to the college’s public safety director that investigators would find child porn on his work computer.
Before imposing sentence, the judge reviewed a pre-sentencing report and opined whether a county or state prison sentence was appropriate. Wall had no previous criminal record and there was no indication that he physically harmed any children, the judge said.
But he has readily admitted to a history of illegal behavior in looking at child pornography for about 10 years, Baratta said. Wall also admitted to voyeuristic behavior by secretly photographing women, including taking “up-skirt photos,” and masturbating in public, according to the judge.
Defense attorney Michael Stump said he doesn’t consider his client a danger to society. He’s been sober and receiving counseling since roughly a month after his arrest, and he’s been open and honest with his counselor and probation officers about his sexual addictions, Stump said.
The defense asked for a county prison sentence, even possibly a probationary sentence.
West addressed the court, expressing a “deep and heartfelt regret” for all that he had done. He said he knows he’s victimized a lot of people and called the day he got arrested the worst and best thing to ever happen to him.
West told the judge that he’d hit rock bottom with two addictions but that he’d been alcohol and pornography free for over a year. He asked for mercy in the form of no prison time, so he could continue his counseling.
Given the amount of child pornography involved in this case, Chief Deputy District Attorney Tatum Wilson told the court that she didn’t believe a state prison sentence was warranted.
But a 19-year-old student at NCC did catch West taking an up-skirt photo that was reported to the administration. It was never recommended for criminal charges, she said.
And West has shown a clear predilection for child pornography, Wilson told the court, noting that the time he was caught looking at child porn at work likely wasn’t the first. He clearly needs treatment, so state prison is the place for him, she said.
The judge dismissed out of hand the defense request for a probationary or even six-month sentence and struggled with whether a county sentence would work against his treatment needs.
But Baratta made it clear that West needed “heavy-duty treatment” and that he was concerned his “cavalier” attitude about his behavior would make West resistant to counseling hence the four years of supervision after his release. West was taken into custody immediately following his sentencing.