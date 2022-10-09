LOWER SAUCON TWP., Pa. -- On Saturday, October 08, 2022 at approximately 7:39 p.m., Lower Saucon Township Police were called to the 1800 block of Leithsville Rd (Rt. 412) near the Giant Food Store for a motor vehicle accident with injuries.

Upon arrival, officers were informed that a dark colored SUV, possibly grey, was traveling southbound on Leithsville Rd. at a very high rate of speed.

The vehicle either lost control or was passing another vehicle when it entered the northbound lane striking a northbound vehicle.

The offending vehicle then fled the scene, continuing south on Leithsville Rd.

The driver of the struck vehicle suffered serious injuries and was hospitalized.

Police found a car part from the offending vehicle on scene which was identified as a Ford Explorer left drivers side front door molding from a 2020 -2021 year model.

The offending vehicle should have heavy damage to the driver side of the vehicle.

Anyone having information pertaining to the offending vehicle or driver are asked to contact the Lower Saucon Township Police Department via 610-317-6110.