ALLEN TWP., Pa. - Fake calls caused a big scare and police response at some schools in the region on Wednesday.

It appears multiple "swatting" calls, a prank or fake call intended to cause a large police response, targeted several schools in the Lehigh Valley and western New Jersey, including Catasauqua, William Allen and Phillipsburg high schools.

Local and state police swarmed Catasauqua High School around 8 a.m. after someone reported a shooting at the school and that students had been shot, state police said.

Police said they are not going to release further details about what the caller said, but Trooper Nathan Branosky said the call was not made from inside of the building on W. Bullshead Road.

Troopers cleared the building and determined it was safe. There will be an extra state police presence for the day out of an abundance of caution, Branosky said.

A similar incident played out in Warren County, New Jersey, where authorities say a call reporting a shooting at Phillipsburg High School caused panic and a huge emergency response.

The call originated from California, and the caller was "extremely precise and direct about what took place," said the Warren County prosecutor.

Police quickly determined the school was safe and that the call was also fake, but many parents picked up their students after the scare.

In Allentown, police received a tip about a shooting in a second-floor bathroom at William Allen High School shortly before 8 a.m., according to an update from the district. The caller said multiple people had been shot, police said.

The school was immediately locked down, and Allentown police also determined there was no threat, the call was a hoax and everyone was safe.

Authorities have not said if the calls are related or believed to have been made by the same person.