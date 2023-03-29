ALLEN TWP., Pa. - Fake calls reporting active shooters targeted several schools in the region Wednesday morning.

Multiple "swatting" calls, a fake call intended to cause a large police response, targeted several schools in the Lehigh Valley, the Poconos, and western New Jersey, including Catasauqua, William Allen, Nazareth Area and Phillipsburg high schools.

Pennsylvania State Police said midday Wednesday that calls went out to various schools across the state, all with similar content involving threats of an active shooter situation or bomb threat.

A statement from the Pennsylvania Association of School Administrators, obtained by 69 News, says up to two dozen schools have been affected, with all or most of the calls coming from the same California phone number.

State Rep. Mike Schlossberg says the calls appear to have been computer-generated.

All of the calls have been hoaxes, police said, but all prompted a large emergency response and lockdowns.

The Lehighton Borough Police Department said it got a call at 8:15 a.m. from a male with a thick foreign accent stating that there was a school shooting at the "Lehighton High School."

Officers immediately contacted on-duty school resource officers and sent additional units to assist in the investigation. No emergency was found at any of the buildings of the Lehighton Area School District.

The Lehighton Borough Police Department said it would continue to be vigilant in and around the schools and "will work with local, state, and federal partners, to identify and hold accountable the people responsible for these hoax calls for the fear and alarm caused by their heartless actions."

Local and state police swarmed Catasauqua High School around 8 a.m. after someone reported a shooting at the school and that students had been shot, state police said.

Police said they are not going to release further details about what the caller said, but Trooper Nathan Branosky said the call was not made from inside of the building on W. Bullshead Road.

Troopers cleared the building and determined it was safe. There will be an extra state police presence for the day out of an abundance of caution, Branosky said.

A similar incident played out in Warren County, New Jersey, where authorities say a call reporting a shooting at Phillipsburg High School caused panic and a huge emergency response.

The call originated from California, and the caller was "extremely precise and direct about what took place," said the Warren County prosecutor.

Police quickly determined the school was safe and that the call was also fake, but many parents picked up their students after the scare.

In Allentown, police received a tip about a shooting in a second-floor bathroom at William Allen High School shortly before 8 a.m., according to an update from the district. The caller said multiple people had been shot, police said.

The school was immediately locked down, and Allentown police also determined there was no threat, the call was a hoax and everyone was safe.

Nazareth Area High School will also have an increased police presence Wednesday after a scare. A 911 call reported a violent event at the high school just after 8 a.m. Again, the call and claims made were determined to be false, according to a statement from the superintendent.