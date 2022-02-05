BETHLEHEM, Pa. - The hockey community stood in solidarity at the Bethlehem Municipal Ice Rink for the Lehigh Valley Winter Classic as they honored Gus Schwartz, a beloved hockey coach and player in the Lehigh Valley who tragically lost his life in a December accident on I-78 in Berks County.
"We really just wanted to honor him and his family in a little bit more of a special way," said Blake Strobl, Winter Classic captain.
Schwartz's family and girlfriend dropped the puck at center ice ahead of the Lehigh Valley Polar Bears' Saturday afternoon matchup.
"He did so much specifically for today as a coach for special hockey, the Lehigh Valley Polar Bears," said Strobl.
Organizers unveiled banners in his honor.
"The hockey community is amazing," said Tim Arnold, winter classic captain.
It is a community Arnold said has raised come together to raise thousands of dollars to help special hockey right here in the Lehigh Valley.
A cause they said meant so much to Schwartz.
"I mean anywhere you go just hockey families, hockey people it's a big brotherhood and so we all stick together and help each other out, it's really amazing, it's pretty cool," said Arnold.
The banners with Schwartz's name on them will be moved to another nearby rink.