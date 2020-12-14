ALLENTOWN, Pa. - The holiday season just got a lot less bright for a house in Allentown after its outdoor decorations got vandalized.

Every year, the home in the 2500 block of Green Acres Drive is decked out for Christmas.

But the owners, Rose and Mike Behler, say they woke up Sunday to find someone-or several people-had ripped down their decorations and cut the wires.

They even found one inflatable hanging from a basketball hoop down the street.

They say they reported it to police.

