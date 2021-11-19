NORTHAMPTON, Pa. - Two local actors are hitting the big screen in a new holiday movie: "The Farmer and the Belle: Saving Santaland."
Jenn Gotzon, a 1997 graduate of Northampton High School, stars in the movie alongside her husband, Jim Chandler.
"It's a true story by my husband and my love story," Gotzon said.
Friday was opening day for the holiday film, drawing in lines of excited viewers at the Roxy Theater in Northampton.
The film is being featured across the nation in hand-picked small-town theaters just like the Roxy as a way to help keep their doors open for as long as possible.
"We're releasing tonight all week long to try and help bring these theaters back to life," Gotzon said.
The producers say they are passionate to inspire women and girls with value.
"That's our mission, to let people know you are valuable," Gotzon said.
If you want to see the Farmer and the Belle: Saving Santaland for yourself, it'll be playing at the Roxy until November 26.