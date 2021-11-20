ALLENTOWN, Pa. - The sales have already started at the Lehigh Valley Mall ahead of Black Friday. 

Director of Marketing and Business Development, Elizabeth DiDuca joined the 69 News Sunrise team on Saturday to highlight some of the deals. 

Starting Friday you can shop even longer during the extended hours. 

The mall will be closed on Thanksgiving. Stores will be open on Black Friday from 6:00 a.m. - 9:00 p.m. 

A list of complete holiday shopping hours can be found online. 

DiDuca shared some of her favorite gift items with the Sunrise team, including advent calendars, hostess gifts, charcuterie board accessories, toys for kids and gift cards. 

