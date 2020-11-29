ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Trains are rolling into the America on Wheels Museum in Allentown.
The museum is now featuring its holiday miniature train exhibit until the end of December.
Working model train exhibits feature G, O, and HO scale models.
69 News spoke with a member of a modular railroad club who helped put the exhibit together.
He says the America on Wheels Display is one of the few chances he's gotten to enjoy his hobby during the pandemic.
"We bring it together probably about 5-6 times in a normal year to put it together into a giant layout like this. Of course, this being 2020, this is the only chance we've gotten this year," said Evan Whatley, of the Allegheny Western Lines Modular Railroad club.
He says one of the best things is seeing the looks of amazement from the children.
The museum is also serving as a Toys For Tots collection site. Visitors are encouraged to bring a new, unwrapped toy to place on the Mack Truck.