PALMER TWP., Pa. – The Palmer Township Board of Supervisors learned a $400,000 "Band-Aid" could be the best option to combat sinkholes on Hollo Road near Van Buren Road — at least for now.
The township's Geotechnical Engineer Shawn Casey said Monday night the high-quality limestone subgrade in the area poses a challenge to the stability of the sections of box culvert underneath the road.
The purity of the stone worsens as rain becomes acidic due to industrialization, he said. In addition, when nearby quarries pump water 150 feet to 250 feet below grade and subsequently lose power, that water comes right back up and then it's drawn back down again, further contributing to the limestone erosion.
Hollo Road has received approximately $800,000 worth of "Band-Aid" repairs, according to Township Manager Bob Williams. The short-term fix currently in discussion would be utilized to stabilize the box culvert until the township can design and receive a permit for an entire new culvert. This is expected to take about a year to a year and a half, and will cost north of $1 million.
The township's emergency funding will be used for the culvert fix, according to Williams, and Township Director of Public Services Tom Adams is working with the state senator's office, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation and the federal government for further funding assistance.
To date, the sinkhole has moved about 20 feet downstream over the past year, according to Township Director of Public Works Scott Kistler. About 300 cubic yards of flow fill and concrete have been used to fill in the holes, Kistler said.
Casey noted this is the worst area he's dealt with in terms of sinkholes in his years of experience throughout the state of Pennsylvania.
He stressed the job would be a quick fix but still a better option than immediately beginning work on a new culvert and having to shut down Hollo Road, with its truck traffic, for about a year and a half, rather than just a month.