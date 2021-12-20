South Bethlehem's former Holy Infancy School may be converted into 24 apartments but maintain its exterior look, according to a plan presented to the city.
The Ballina Group plans "a complete interior renovation" at the 127 E. Fourth St. building to house 1-, 2- and 3-bedroom apartments with a retail cafe and space for a commercial tenant.
The look of the building, which was the original site of Bethlehem Catholic High School, will mostly remain, according to a plan under review by Bethlehem's Historic Conservation Commission, which will meet Monday night at 6 p.m. The conservation commission is an advisory board that reviews whether projects are appropriate for the district.
"Work to the exterior of the building is limited to the replacement of all windows with new energy efficient windows as well as removing previously patched and closed up window openings and installing new windows in these original openings. All exterior doors will also be replaced to match the windows. The exterior concrete ramp will be reconstructed to accommodate proper ADA access with a new exterior door being located on the side of the building. No other new openings are proposed," according to an overview letter from Jordan G. Clark of the Ballina Group.
The Holy Infancy parish moved its school in 2019 to an unused building at Thomas and Pierce streets. That Incarnation of Our Lord parish building has bigger classrooms and more parking than the Fourth Street site. The Holy Infancy parish owns 127 E. Fourth St. building, which was the original site of Bethlehem Catholic High School.
The Ballina Group is an architecture firm based in Dunmore, Lackawanna County.
