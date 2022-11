BETHLEHEM, Pa. - A two-alarm fire has damaged a house in Bethlehem on Thanksgiving Eve.

Firefighters were called around 1:15 p.m. to the 200 block of Craig Avenue.

Dispatchers say there were heavy flames. Smoke was seen coming out of the house, and the front of it appears to be completely charred.

There are no reports of any injuries.

It's not yet clear what started the fire.