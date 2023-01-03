Open Systems Healthcare, which provides in-home care in the Lehigh Valley and Reading area, has sold some of its operations to a larger rival.



Help at Home said in a statement Tuesday that it has acquired Open Systems' operations in Pennsylvania and Delaware. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed. The deal makes Help at Home stronger in Pennsylvania and adds a new market in Delaware.



The home-health market has been booming as many Americans choose to grow old at home, not in nursing homes, and demand for aides is projected to grow, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.



"Employment of home health and personal care aides is projected to grow 25 percent from 2021 to 2031, much faster than the average for all occupations," according to the BLS. "About 711,700 openings for home health and personal care aides are projected each year, on average, over the decade."



The median annual pay for aides in May 2021 was $29,430, or $14.15 per hour, according to the BLS.



Open Systems was founded in 2011, according to a statement from Help at Home, and serves Bethlehem, Williamsport, Lancaster, Scranton, Reading and other areas. Open Systems will retain its Washington, D.C., operations.



The Help at Home statement said clients of Open Systems receive in-home care without interruption.



Help at Home is based in Chicago has more than 180 branch locations in 12 states, serving about 65,000 customers.



In 2020, an investment group led by Centerbridge Partners, an investment firm based in New York, and The Vistria Group acquired Help at Home for an undisclosed price.