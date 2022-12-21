FORKS TWP., Pa. - Two hundred members of the National Guard are home for the holidays.

"It's absolutely amazing. It's really great to see all the joy on all the families' faces, all the soldiers' faces, just everyone's really happy and pleased to be home," said Capt. Dylan Santrock, with the U.S. Army. "It's really a blessing in itself."

They're returning from a nine-month deployment to the Middle East.

"We spent a full year in Egypt in support of the multinational force and observer mission," said Santrock.

Sixty of those National Guard members are from the Lehigh Valley.

"I'm just really happy to be home, and back in Pennsylvania," said Santrock.

During their time away, some of them have missed so much, like birthdays, holidays, and even the birth of a first child. So, to have the opportunity to be reunited with family at the National Guard Armory in Forks Township meant the world.

"It's pretty surreal for everybody, and it's awesome we can be back in time for the holidays," said Santrock. "It's just an awesome feeling."

69 News asked Santrock the first thing he plans to do when he gets home.

"I am just going to relax at home with my daughter, son, and wife, and catch up with family," he said.