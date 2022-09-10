LEHIGH VALLEY, Pa. -- As temperatures start to go down, those heating bills will start to rise.

Energy prices are up across the board.

Heating oil prices are around $5 a gallon, up about $2 from last year.

Natural gas is up, too.

UGI increased prices back in June, and project another increase in December.

Joe Swope, the manager of public relations, says significant demand continues, partnered with the war in Ukraine.

"All energy prices have seen upward price pressure," Swope said. "Natural gas is no exception."

UGI does offer budget billing.

"There are programs for those that are income eligible," said Swope, "that base your bill off your income, weatherize your home, and make it more efficient."

Electricity costs are also up.

Community Action Lehigh Valley runs its own weatherization program that can cut usage 25 percent or more.

"We'll go in and insulate or seal, sometimes replace windows, and also do a full evaluation on the heating systems and see if we can do as many repairs as allowable within the budget of that program," said Chuck Weiss.

Associate Executive Director for Housing, Chuck Weiss, says CALV can also help you enroll in LiHeap, which is a state program designed to help you cover costs.

"In many cases," Weiss said, "a lot of the housing stock, especially here in Allentown and the surrounding counties has very little insulation."

And they can take that weatherization further with a new Energy Efficient Rehab Program

There's also a crisis program that opens in November for those who need their heater repaired or replaced immediately.