Danny Lipford Today's Homeowner

Danny Lipford - Today's Homeowner

The home improvement show "Today's Homeowner with Danny Lipford" is hosting a Backyard Paradise Contest giving people the chance to win money to go toward redoing their back yard.

The contest runs from now until Feb. 13.

The winner will win up to $10,000 in Pavestone and Quikrete materials, labor and installation to create an outdoor living area, advice from Today's Homeowner, Quikrete and Pavestone design teams, and a featured role on national television in an episode of “Today’s Homeowner with Danny Lipford.”

To enter, people can read the contest rules, complete a form, and share photos and videos of their backyard.

"Today's Homeowner with Danny Lipford" airs on WFMZ Saturdays at 4:30 a.m.

Tags

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.

Recommended for you