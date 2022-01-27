The home improvement show "Today's Homeowner with Danny Lipford" is hosting a Backyard Paradise Contest giving people the chance to win money to go toward redoing their back yard.
The contest runs from now until Feb. 13.
The winner will win up to $10,000 in Pavestone and Quikrete materials, labor and installation to create an outdoor living area, advice from Today's Homeowner, Quikrete and Pavestone design teams, and a featured role on national television in an episode of “Today’s Homeowner with Danny Lipford.”
To enter, people can read the contest rules, complete a form, and share photos and videos of their backyard.
"Today's Homeowner with Danny Lipford" airs on WFMZ Saturdays at 4:30 a.m.