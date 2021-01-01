Police lights/crime

SALISBURY TWP., Pa. - Now for an update on a story we told you about vandals who destroyed a massive Christmas display in Salisbury Township, Lehigh County.

The homeowner told 69 News two people have been arrested.

Police say they will have more details next week.

The vandals had slashed their blow up decorations with a pocket knife.

The Christmas display is an annual tradition for the Kern and Behler family on Green Acres Drive in Salisbury Township. The family told us since the incident there has been a huge outpouring of support from the community.

