EASTON, Pa. - People are starting to hear back from insurance companies about what Ida-related damages may be covered and what may come out of pocket. Many who don't live in flood plains but got flooded are getting unwelcome news.
"I saw everything explode and come flying through the wall and my Volkswagen was in here about three feet over," said Robert Christopher, who lives in Williams Township. "It pushed everything to the side."
The remnants of Hurricane Ida wrecked Christopher's two-story garage, leaving $100,000 worth of damage.
"Every day it is cracking and getting looser," Christopher said about the garage's foundation. "So if that collapses there, this side of the floor will come down on the rest of this area."
Christopher is one of many Pennsylvanians finding out: most homeowners' insurance policies don't cover any flood damage.
"You would think that, when someone comes on as a new client, and they did come out here and inspect my whole property, they would see there's a steep hill back there, and/or just suggest you may want to think about flood insurance because of the terrain of your property," said Christopher.
Because Christopher doesn't live in a flood plain, he didn't think he needed flood insurance.
"We're starting to see it more and more," said Ryan Stokes, the vice president of sales and marketing at Property Damage Appraisers, about properties not prone to flooding getting slammed by storms.
Property Damage Appraisers says when buying a home, people need to look for any source that could bring on water, including runoff, reservoirs, and hills.
Paying for flood insurance could save hundreds of thousands of dollars down the line.
"If you're not in a flood plain, flood insurance can be relatively cheap," said Stokes. "Make sure you do an inventory of your home."
PEMA tells us Friday and Saturday, there are multiple local, state, and federal agencies meeting with people and discussing resources at Gustine Recreation Center in Philadelphia.
The agency is hoping the state's disaster declaration gets approved by the president so people could apply for federal dollars to repair some destruction.
New Jersey's governor announced Friday ten counties now can apply for those funds.
In the meantime, Christopher is sending documentation to Northampton County.
"The cherry on top at the end of this, as I was told by the State Farm agent...if it's unsafe and it's this major liability, we're going to drop you," said Christopher.
FEMA's website has information about purchasing flood insurance.