BANGOR, Pa. - Homeowners in Northampton County are still waiting to learn if the federal government is going to offer any support after widespread flooding.

It's been almost a month since the storm caused severe damage in places like the Borough of Bangor. On the morning of July 16, water rushed down Messinger St. and into backyards and basements.

We spoke with Christina Oliva shortly after the storm. Now, a month later, she has the damage estimate.

"Close to about $35,000, you know retaining wall, the side down here, we're going to need to cement some of this up here," said Oliva.

Like many homeowners, Oliva didn't have flood insurance. She's been hoping for help from FEMA, but that hope is fading.

"I know it takes time. We can't rush it, but I cannot wait. I have to, we have to try to see what we can do to at least fix the foundation before it gets worse," said Oliva.

Bangor Borough Manager Stephen Reider said a FEMA disaster declaration requires a certain damage threshold statewide.

"A federal declaration cannot be obtained without meeting that $23 million state threshold," said Reider.

Even though it's not a federal disaster yet, Reider said it's definitely a disaster for his community.

"What we experienced was at least four inches of rain in two hours, and it just totally overwhelmed that existing infrastructure," said Reider.

Reider said he's already talked with neighboring Washington Township and the state on a new drainage project to keep that type of flooding from happening again.

"We have discussed doing retention basins above that point of origin where that 48-inch pipe is to help slow the flow of water coming down off of the hill," said Reider.

That would likely cost more than $2 million, but it does nothing to help people like Oliva, now shelling out thousands of her own money to repair her home.

"Just go on with life, because what else can we do? And just wait to see what happens," said Oliva.

Reider said the borough is helping out homeowners in smaller ways by providing dumpsters for things ruined in the flood and helping reseed people's lawns. We're going to continue to follow this story in the coming months as homeowners wait and hope for that federal assistance.