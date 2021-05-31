BETHLEHEM, Pa. - In Bethlehem, the SteelStacks campus was transformed into a living memorial to honor our hometown heroes.
They draped the area with images of local military personnel. The banners displayed photos of soldiers including their rank, branch of service, era of service and hometown.
This is the 11th year SteelStacks held the "Time to Remember" ceremony.
"Musikfest and some of the other programs grab the headlines but I have to tell you this ceremony in particular is one of the most important to our staff and volunteers to be able to take the time to remember those that have made the ultimate sacrifice," said Cassie Hilgert, President and CEO of ArtsQuest.
Last year due to the pandemic, the ceremony was held virtually.