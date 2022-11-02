ALLENTOWN, Pa. – During Wednesday night's Allentown City Council meeting, longtime residents took to the podium to speak about the violence they said they are witnessing related to patrons at a local business.
Two residents spoke about problems they said are being caused by Synergy Hookah Lounge at 1522 Union Blvd.
"That place is nothing but a nuisance," said Saeed Georges, who lives in the area.
He said his family's vehicles were hit by gunfire for the second time last Saturday morning.
"I repeat, the second incident in which my family's vehicles were struck by stray bullets," Georges said.
He told council a bullet pierced through the rear window of his brother's Chevy Tahoe and penetrated the rear seat directly above his nephew's car seat before going through the windshield.
"My brother should not have to suffer through these (insurance) claims to get his vehicle repaired because of the negligence of that business and the patrons who don't know how to carry themselves," Georges said.
He also told council that based on the point system established by city ordinance to assess nuisance businesses, he believes Synergy Hookah Lounge qualifies. Georges and his neighbors have consulted with attorneys regarding civil proceedings and are prepared to take action if the city does not, he added.
Wayne Matthews, a neighbor of Georges, also talked about the danger he feels is becoming the norm in his neighborhood. Matthews has lived in Allentown for over 20 years, and now his daughter is terrified, he said.
"If you hear something like this (gunfire), get on the floor and crawl to the bathroom, and get in the bathtub," Matthews recounted telling his daughter.
He also told council he's tired of walking his dog and stepping over broken bottles, used condoms and blunt wrappers.
"It's a mess," Matthews said.
He then suggested the Allentown Police Department put up a camera on the street post outside the lounge, and that the owner hire an armed security guard.
"I'm a big proponent of being a business owner and the world of capitalism we live in, but at some point people have to take a look at what's the cost of a life?" Matthews said.
He claimed that he sees 50 or 60 cars parked outside the business every weekend, and probably 200 people that come in and out.
"When is enough, enough?" Georges questioned before Mota called for the meeting to move forward.
Matthews added that one of the shooters did drop a cell phone which has been taken in as evidence.