BETHLEHEM, Pa. - New Bethany Ministries has a saying - it starts with a meal.

Veronne Demesyuex, the associate executive director with the organization, says, "You walk through those doors, you will get fed, then you have the opportunity to take a shower if you would like."

The organization provides mail services, a food pantry, and housing assistance.

Since the start of COVID that meal was just to go. For the past three years, for many the only place to go was outside.

"A lot of our consumers live in encampments, so when it's pouring rain, it's brutal heat out there, they have nowhere else to go," says Demesyuex.

Now they do. Monday, New Bethany welcomed the community back to the Southside Drop-in Center, previously known as the Mollard Hospitality Center. It's been renovated and has a new wall mural.

More importantly, it's a place to sit down and share a meal.

Executive Director J. Marc Rittle says, "coming indoors is really one of the most dignified ways to me, like if you don't have shelter, at least you want to know you have a place that you can go during the day."

Rittle says the center expects to welcome about 60 people a day and will also continue to give out to-go meals. But, what starts as a meal, could now mean life-changing resources for many. The center is located at 333 West 4th Street in Bethlehem.