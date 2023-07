BETHLEHEM, Pa. - A Lehigh Valley landmark is again in the running for a national title.

Hotel Bethlehem was nominated in USA Today’s 10Best Historic Hotels contest.

It's the fifth year in a row the hotel was included in the list, taking third place in 2019, second place in 2020 and the top spot in 2021 and 2022.

Voting is open online through Monday, August 7th at 11:59 a.m. You can vote daily.

The historic hotel celebrated its 100th anniversary last year.