BETHLEHEM, Pa. - The Hotel Bethlehem is number one. Just in time for its 100th birthday.
"It's huge for us. For our staff. For our owners. It's huge," said Brynn Levine, the hotel's marketing manager.
The hotel was named Reader's Choice number one best historic hotel in the country by USA Today.
"It's not just about the staff here, it's about the community and the Lehigh Valley. They also won this award," Levine said.
The hotel has moved up the list one spot for the last three years.
"I think this is such a huge opportunity for Bethlehem. Especially all of our businesses throughout the city," said Downtown Bethlehem Association Manager Tammy Wendling said.
The timing couldn't be better, as the city continues to reopen.
"This means more tourists. This means more people coming downtown," Wendling said.
"Each day we're seeing occupancy pick up. We have 18 weddings on the book for October. So we're not slowing down. We're going full force. Till the rest of the year," Levine said.
It's a long way for a hotel that almost closed for good 20 years ago, signifying how far the city has come.
"Each day we grow as a community and that's a huge testament of how the hotel has grown throughout time," Levine said.