At Hotel Bethlehem -- a milestone to remember.

"We were crowned three-time national champions by USA Today for best historic hotel in the nation," said Kelly Ronalds, director of guest experience, Hotel Bethlehem.

The ice cream was out and the band rocked the celebration. At what Ronalds said is a community hotel.

"We get to personally thank the community for giving us that triple crown, that three-peat," said Ronalds.

Reminders of its history cover the walls. Many notable guests stayed here, like Tony Bennett twice. Each guest treated the same.

"Such a beautiful place, the Hotel Bethlehem, the entire team," said Ron Semanick of Palmer Township.

For Ron and Nancy Semanick, walking through the doors brings back memories. From anniversaries to other special events.

"We had my mother's 90th birthday party in the room right behind my shoulder, it was fantastic," said Ron Semanick.

At Moravian University, Robert Breckinridge is responsible for corporate sponsorships working closely with Hotel Bethlehem.

"They support Moravian with sponsorships, with scholarships and so we've had a longtime relationship with them," said Breckinridge.

A hotel Susan Seiler has been working at for about two years now -- being a part of a staff she said is like family.

"It's amazing. I love every aspect of the hotel," said Seiler.

"It's so exciting to be, I call it a three-time national champ," said Bruce Haines, managing partner at Hotel Bethlehem.

Managing Partner Bruce Haines said this third championship ties the hotel up with one other. And he is looking to make next year the tiebreaker.

"Next year is the World Series, the seventh game of the World Series and we hope we're going to win the World Series," said Haines.