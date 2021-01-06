BETHLEHEM, Pa. - Just when you thought the Christmas season was over, Hotel Bethlehem seems to have other plans!
The hotel will be hosting Christmas in January this year for all those folks who felt a little cheated by the pandemic restrictions last month.
That means the holiday decorations will stay up through the end of the month. And the hotel will be offering special "Christmas Eve" and "Christmas Day" meals later this month.
In fact, the Christmas Day brunch will feature a visit from Santa Claus himself.