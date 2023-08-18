BETHLEHEM, Pa. — Hotel Bethlehem was once again voted the Best Historic Hotel in the United States according to USA Today.

It's the third year in a row the hotel took the top spot, beating out big competitors like The Peabody Memphis in Memphis, Tenn., and Grand Hotel Golf Resort and Spa in Point Clear, Ala.

"To take it home three times is a big deal," Hotel Bethlehem's director of room sale and guest experience, Kelly Ronalds, said. "The Peabody [Memphis] has done it three times but no other hotel. So this is a huge deal to us."

Hotel Bethlehem was first nominated in USA Today's competition five years ago. In order for a hotel to be nominated, it needs to have "witnessed a great deal of history, and each has held true to its historic roots and unique sense of place."

They came in third place the first year, second place the second year, and then first place the last three years.

"Just like in hockey, the playmaker is just as important as the player who put the puck in the net. In this case, the entire Lehigh Valley community gets credit for three assists. We couldn't have done it without each and every guest, team member, and community supporter who took the time to vote," Hotel Bethlehem managing partner Bruce Haines said.

The community will be invited to celebrate the win at a special event, for which details will be announced within the coming weeks.