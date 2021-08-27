Historic Hotel Bethlehem named one of 10 best historic hotels

 

BETHLEHEM, Pa. - It's good to be number one. Just ask Hotel Bethlehem.

It's been named the top historic hotel in the country, according to USA Today's Readers' Choice Awards.

Hotel Bethlehem was one of 20 hotels in the running after being nominated by a panel of experts. Readers then voted on the top 10.

Hotel Bethlehem came in at number three back in 2019, and number two last year.

Snagging the number one spot now comes at a good time.

Hotel Bethlehem is celebrating its 100th anniversary.

