BETHLEHEM, Pa. - On June 1, 1921 the Bethlehem Hotel Corporation broke ground on what would become a Lehigh Valley icon. Hotel Bethlehem officially opened in May of 1922 as a 200-room community hotel. Fast forward 100 years and Hotel Bethlehem now has 125 rooms with 19 suites. And as Hotel Bethlehem gears up for its 100th birthday, there’s a once-in-a-century party in the works.
"We want to celebrate the history of the hotel from anyone who's had memories here and what the hotel means to anyone who's had anything from birthday parties to a wedding, just come for dinner or just what the hotel stands for in downtown Bethlehem,” said Hotel Bethlehem’s Marketing Manager Brynn Levine.
Levine says the birthday bash is set for next year on May 28, which is Memorial Day weekend. It's still in the early planning stages but there are a few things people can definitely expect, like photo galleries, and she’s asking for the public’s help in collecting those pictures.
"Anything from the music festivals that happened in the 80's, high school proms for local schools, also famous guests that have stayed here,” said Levine.
Levine says there will also be food and music at the bash plus special hotel packages starting in July.
"Every month we'll have a package that costs $1,922."
The price comes from the year 1922 and the packages come with far more than the average hotel stay.
"They'll include anything from watching the fireworks on the roof for the 4th of July, package might include a hot air balloon ride, a day of spa services,” said Levine.
Tickets for Hotel Bethlehem's birthday bash go on sale in the fall so for now, Levine says mark your calendars.