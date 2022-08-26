BETHLEHEM, Pa. - A Lehigh Valley gem is taking back-to-back national titles.

Hotel Bethlehem was voted best historic hotel in USA Today's contest, the hotel announced Friday afternoon.

It's the second year in a row the hotel took the top spot in the USA TODAY 10Best Readers’ Choice travel award.

This year's contest coincides with the hotel's 100th anniversary.

“We couldn’t ask for a better way to celebrate our 100th anniversary,” said hotel Managing Partner Bruce Haines. “We thank each and every person who voted throughout the four week contest period. We particularly thank our associates for their hard work to provide memorable experiences. The everyday support we receive energizes our team and is a story very few hotels can tell. Retaining our ‘National Championship’ is a testament to our entire community.”

Hotel Bethlehem won best historic hotel in 2021, after taking second place in 2020 and third in 2019.

The community will be invited to celebrate the win at a special event next month. Details will be announced within the next few weeks.