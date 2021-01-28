BETHLEHEM, Pa. - A Main Street fixture is taking his last check-in on Friday, when he retires.
Dennis Costello, the General Manager of the Hotel Bethlehem, actually got the job by chance some 15 years ago.
"I was in the process of transferring to the Sheridan. That was in Maryland, and my friend said well a fraternity brother owns a hotel," Costello said.
That fraternity brother was Bruce Haines, the managing partner of the hotel.
"There are very, very, few managers that last 15 years," Costello said.
15 years and a lifetime of memories.
"One of the things was when the Dalai Lama stayed here, he stayed here for about a week," Costello said. "He needs tea so we went nuts looking for all these exotic teas and then we got in touch with his people and they said no no no he's a Lipton guy."
Even still, he says it's time for a change of pace.
"Certainly volunteering, there's a couple of things I have in mind," Costello said.
However, it's a bittersweet time to leave. No chance for celebration and a lot of unknowns.
"It is a good time to gracefully bow out," he said, laughing. "The industry still has a ways to go."
A report from the American Lodging Association says the effect of COVID-19 is nine times that of 9/11.
Costello is hopeful the end is in sight.
"If ever there was a time that the hotel needs support. You know people coming for lunch breakfast, spending the night," Costello said.