ALLENTOWN, Pa. – The Allentown Historic Architectural Review Board reviewed plans Monday night for two new developments. Both proposals were offered by City Center Investment Corp.

One calls to demolish the properties at 949-959 Hamilton St. to make way for a 55,000-square-foot, five-story, 140-room hotel with a ground-story bar and restaurant. The second calls for the construction of a 30,000-square-foot, two-story entertainment venue on a vacant site at 935-937 and 939 Hamilton St.

On Jan. 4, the city's planning and zoning department denied City Center's demolition application for the 949-959 Hamilton St. project because city code requires zoning hearing board approval in the Historic Building Demolition Control Overlay District.

The property at 949-959 Hamilton St. historically consisted of a large commercial building with a 949-955 Hamilton St. address, which functioned mostly as the Rialto Theater. The mixed-use painted brick building that anchors the corner of 10th and Hamilton streets maintained separate ownership under the address of 957-959 Hamilton St.

A third existing building, previously known as 11 N. 10th St., was historically a private residence, but is now connected to the corner building through infill constructed in the former rear yard of 957-959 Hamilton St. The individual buildings had been consolidated into a single parcel.

The board received information Monday night regarding the properties proposed for demolition. The former Rialto Theater building was reconstructed in 1946 and 1947, after an April 10, 1946, fire that destroyed a section of the building fronting Hamilton Street. The rear auditorium survived intact. The building also had commercial tenants in the western adjacent storefronts.

The rebuilt theater enjoyed success during the 1950s, but struggled in the 1960s and 1970s before finally shuttering in 1979. The rear auditorium was demolished in the 1980s, and the theater lobby was repurposed.

The 957-959 Hamilton St. building's construction dates to the mid-19th century. The twin building historically housed a grocer in the western half and a cigar factory in the eastern half.

The 11 N. 10th St. property was constructed between 1891 and 1897. A storefront conversion occurred sometime in the early 20th century.

Still another building — located at 955 1/2 Hamilton St. — was discussed Monday night. This location functioned as a cobbler's shop, although additional historic information is limited.

In their report to the board, HARB staff indicated the historical and architectural significance "varies between the individual buildings."

Historically, the Rialto Theater buildings "retains some historical and cultural significance," as it operated at the city's first movie palace in 1918. The most significant period of the theater's history, however, rests in the original building that was destroyed by the 1946 fire.

The report noted "as a whole the property holds low architectural significance." The greatest value rests in the 957-959 Hamilton St. property. This was due to the mid-19th century construction date.

The 935-937 and 939 Hamilton St. project would rest mid-block between a four-story structure to the east and a six-story structure to the west. City Center said the project would cater to events "too small for the PPL Arena."

The building would be five bays wide and would feature an open terrace at the second story, located behind large, arched openings. The central marquee would span three bays with a black metal and glass storefront system.

In their report to the board, HARB staff noted with two design exceptions, the proposal "largely complies with guidelines for new construction." This includes "size, scale, massing, materials, and design." Suggestions for improvement centered on increasing the bulk and height of the cornice at the front façade and installing a storefront security system.

Robert DiLorenzo of City Center told the board the facility will be completed next year.