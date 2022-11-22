EASTON, Pa. – A proposed hotel in downtown Easton is one step closer to becoming reality, as Easton City Council approved a certificate of appropriateness for the project at 1-6 Centre Square.
The proposal, offered by developer and restauranteur Mick Gjevukaj of Enjoy with Gusto Restaurant & Hospitality Group, involves the building currently occupied and leased by The Standard bar and restaurant.
The Easton Historic District Commission reviewed the project's plan and specifications at its Nov. 14 meeting and recommended approval of the certificate of appropriateness.
The seven-story building will feature 49 rooms, with 40 of them located on floors four through seven. The building will feature also two restaurants with bars and meeting space.
Deliveries to the building will consist primarily of food, linens and dry goods, which will be delivered by vans and box trucks, with no semi-trucks involved. The deliveries will occur roughly two to three times per week during mornings.
The hotel will feature no on-street parking. Hotel officials said there are roughly 517 parking spaces and 480 parking spaces within 700 feet and 600 feet of the hotel, respectively, in parking lots either in existence or proposed.
Architect Jeff Martinson earlier this year told the city's zoning board that constructing on-site parking was impossible.
Guests will have check-in hours starting at 3 p.m, while check-out time will be 11 a.m. Martinson added that occupancy expectations for the hotel are between 20% and 30% during the week, with that increasing to between 60% and 75% percent on weekends.
Other prognostications for the hotel's activities include about two to three business meetings monthly and three to four weddings during summer months.
Finally, restaurants in the facility will be open Thursday through Sunday, from 4 p.m. to closing.
Gusto's other Easton properties include the Townley House Hotel and restaurants Ocean, Three Oak Steakhouse and River Grille.