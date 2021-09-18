Shopping professionals are showcasing the hottest back-to-school items for 20201.
Lehigh Valley Mall Director of Marketing and Business Development, Elizabeth DiDuca joined the 69 News Sunrise team on Saturday morning to show them some of the must have accessories and gadgets.
DiDuca says this year Barnes & Noble shoppers are ditching the phones and buying paper planners again. She says the new and fun take on the 2021 planners will give you do-to lists and help keep you inspired.
Students can also use stickers to remind them when to study and take tests.
DiDuca says students are helping with back pain by using padded lap desks for their computers. You can find different brand and colored lap desks at Lehigh Valley Mall.
This year students are encouraged to travel to class with a reusable water bottle. Schools are still keeping water fountains closed to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.
DiDuca says students should also visit Bath & Body Works at the mall and stock up on hand sanitizers to keep in their bag.