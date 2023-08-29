NAZARETH, Pa. – The housing market may be starting to cool down nationwide, but that is not the case for one zip code in Northampton County.
According to the list on realtor.com, Nazareth is one of the most desirable zip codes in the U.S., ranking number No. 5 out of 10.
69 News went to Nazareth on Tuesday night to answer the question, "Why?"
"Well, I didn't really believe it, at first," said 11-year-old Annie Pooler.
"I'm not surprised at all," said Raymond Labar of Nazareth. "I've lived in this area my whole life.”
There were mixed reactions out on the streets of Nazareth when our 69 News team broke the news to folks. Though, there is one thing they can agree on.
"It's definitely super pretty during fall [and] winter," said Pooler. "Oh, yeah!" Pooler's 9-year-old sister, Abby, immediately exclaimed.
It's the beauty and convenience to major highways that local realtor Kimberly Rosado said is the key to a new home in the borough.
"The community, the schools, the closeness to everything," Rosado said. "They're really building up this downtown area."
Rosado said there's only so many things she can say as a real estate agent, but as a resident, "I love it here," she admitted.
Even though higher interest and mortgage rates have slowed the housing market nationally, homes in Nazareth have not been on the market long, according to Rosado.
"My last three or four listings in Nazareth here had more than 10 offers and went for more than $20,000 over the asking price," explained Rosado. "Some of them — $75,000 over asking price."
When asked for advice to give someone who is considering living in Nazareth but isn't sure, Labar — a Nazareth-area resident for over 30 years —said, "There's no drawback."
"I bought an old fixer-upper in 1983," he said. "You know, it's an ongoing thing, but yet, I'm happy just with that house."
Residents said the small town is home for life, and it's the tight-knit community that makes Nazareth Borough so desirable.