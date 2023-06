EMMAUS, Pa. - Fire damaged a twin home in Emmaus, Lehigh County on Wednesday.

The fire started around 7:30 p.m. in a storage shed against the house in the 100 block of North Fifth Street, said Emmaus Fire Chief John Price.

It spread to one side of the duplex, which is now uninhabitable.

Two children and two adults were displaced, Price said.

The other side of the home had light smoke damage.

No one was hurt.

The fire was ruled accidental.