U. MACUNGIE TWP., Pa. - A family of six was displaced after a house fire in Lehigh County.
The fire broke out around 10 p.m. Sunday in the 9700 block of Newtown Road in Upper Macungie Township.
The first firefighters at the scene reported heavy fire and smoke coming from the home.
Crews from Lehigh and Berks counties battled the flames.
No one was hurt, but a family dog was found unresponsive and was taken to an animal hospital, fire officials said.
Authorities have not commented on what may have sparked the fire.