WASHINGTON - A local congresswoman has been nominated by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi to serve as Chair of the House Ethics Committee.

Rep. Susan Wild, who represents the Lehigh Valley and parts of Monroe County, will serve in an acting capacity until her appointment is approved by the full Democratic Caucus, according to a statement by Pelosi.

“As Speaker, it is my privilege to appoint Congresswoman Susan Wild to serve as Chair of the House Ethics Committee. As she takes her place at the helm of this vital instrument of good government, Congresswoman Wild brings a respected reputation for bipartisanship, a passionate belief in the high ethical standards of elected office and an unwavering devotion to upholding the public interest over all else," Pelosi said in her statement.

"The daughter of a journalist and an Air Force officer, Congresswoman Wild’s devotion to public service is in her DNA – and she will wield her gavel with the profound humility and reverence that it demands."

“House Democrats are deeply grateful for the strong leadership of outgoing Chairman Ted Deutch, who served in this post with distinction," Pelosi said in the statement. "We wish him, his wife Jill and their three children best wishes as they prepare to begin a new chapter.”

“Fostering good government, increasing transparency, and holding Members of Congress accountable to the high ethical standards the American people want to see, is the purpose of the House Ethics Committee,” said Rep. Wild in a statement Friday.

“This committee is the only one structured to have no majority or minority, but has an equal number of Republican and Democratic members, and I look forward to continuing working with my colleagues to strengthen our democracy. I am grateful for the leadership of outgoing Chairman Deutch these last several years.”

Former Congressman Charlie Dent commented on Wild's appointment: “Two of the last three Chairs of the House Ethics Committee hailed from the Lehigh Valley—yours truly and Rep. Deutch, who is from Bethlehem and graduated from Liberty High School—and now Rep. Susan Wild. I wish her well as Chair and believe she will be fair in this new role."