EASTON, Pa. - Police are asking residents in an Easton neighborhood to check their surveillance cameras after gunfire rang out Monday evening.

Officers were called to the 600 block of Ferry Street around 6:30 p.m. for a report of shots fired.

There they found shell casings on both sides of the street. Two houses and three cars were hit by bullets, police say. They were not involved in the incident.

Investigators believe two groups familiar with each other were shooting at each other in the block, police said.

It does not appear that anyone was hurt.

Police believe multiple people fled the area.

Authorities are asking residents to check their surveillance cameras.

Anyone with information is asked to call detectives at 610-250-6641 or the tipline at 610-250-6635.