BETHLEHEM TWP., Pa. - Two of the biggest housing developments in Bethlehem Township history will be discussed Monday by the township's planning commission.

The commission will get its first look at the Chrin V7 development, on the site of a former driving range at the intersection of William Penn Highway and Route 33. Chrin proposes 256 apartments in 12 buildings, plus a clubhouse and pool. The eastern edge of the development is bounded by Hope Road.

Also on the agenda is the Fields at Farmersville, a plan for 108 homes on 52 acres on Farmersville Road.

News of the Chrin proposal has generated anger on social media, but land use is not set by referendum. Ownership and zoning determine what can be built, and Chrin Cos. owns the 16.9 acres.

Residents have a right to complain and ask questions, but township officials are sworn to uphold the law, not to protect the interests of any one set of property owners.

At a meeting in March 2022 about a plan to put 220 apartments at the former Bethlehem Drive-In, township attorney Jim Broughal said that just not liking a plan is not a reason to deny it.

"You have to state chapter and verse of what provisions of the zoning and subdivision or stormwater ordinance the developer failed to meet," Broughal said. "You can't just say, 'I don't like it.'"

On Monday, the planning commission will review a preliminary Chrin V7 layout, known as a "sketch plan." No decisions will be made. Sketch plans are presented by developers to gain input from the township.

When news of Kay Builders' Farmersville Road plan came out in April 2022, there was a similar outcry from residents. As in other Lehigh Valley communities, a main concern was a change in lifestyle as more open space becomes covered by buildings.

In some cases, people who live in homes built on what was farmland were complaining about more houses being built on what is farmland. Some complained about the potential impact on wildlife, which is an issue beyond the purview of the township. Others objected to losing a view of open space.

That prompted Planning Commission Chairman Les Walker to point out a limit to property rights: "When you bought the home, you didn't buy the view."

The initial Kay Builders' plan for the Miller farm at 3107 Farmersville Road was for 166 units. That has been cut back to 108, as Kay eliminated apartments from the proposal. The latest plan shows only single-family homes and town homes, along with other changes Kay made in response to discussions with the township.

The seven-member township planning commission consists of volunteers who are appointed by the board of commissioners. The planners make recommendations to developers and the elected commissioners.

The Bethlehem Township Planning Commission will meet Monday, June 26 at 7 p.m. at the municipal building, 4225 Easton Ave. The meeting will also be available on Zoom. The agenda is available on the township website.

Agendas are subject to change.