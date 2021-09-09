ALLENTOWN, Pa. - As we approach the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 terror attacks, we're looking back on how much air travel has changed. The catastrophic attacks prompted the creation of the TSA, and much more.
Airport screening and security started at Lehigh Valley International Airport in the mid 1970s. Since then and because of 9/11, everything about flying is now different.
"There was no pre-screening or anything like that," said Marita Williams, the manager of travel promotions & product development at AAA East Central. "They did any screening that they were going to do right at the gate, before you got on."
Before 9/11, security was taken care of by private contractors.
"Typically, the largest airline at an airport held that contract and they were responsible for the passenger and carry-on bag screenings," said Thomas Stoudt, the executive director of the Lehigh Northampton Airport Authority.
Stoudt worked at LVIA in 2001 as an airport planner. He remembers the day that changed everything.
"All travel came to a halt as the FAA nationally grounded all airplanes," said Stoudt.
Stoudt says some planes, mostly business aircrafts, were diverted to the Lehigh Valley.
The days and months that followed were full of new procedures, as airports transitioned from working with the FAA to the TSA.
All checked bags were now screened. In time, other rules were added too, like multiple ID checks.
"The amount of liquids that you can take in...the shoe thing wasn't there right away," said Williams.
"We're always talking with the TSA about the next iteration of equipment," said Stoudt.
Now, something else that's changed the world, the COVID-19 pandemic, is switching up airport protocols too. Travelers have to check vaccine and testing requirements before leaving the country.
"You really, really have to stay up with that," said Williams. "Things change on a daily basis."
LVIA officials say they're in constant contact with the TSA, FBI, State Police and other local agencies about evolving technology and safety standards.
The airport has its own police department.