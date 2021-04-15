ALLENTOWN, Pa. - A study by the Lehigh Valley Planning Commission shows 1 in 3 Lehigh Valley residents spend more than 30% of their gross income on housing.
"Key is new construction. Adding new units to the city to reduce overall cost to residents in those units," said Allentown mayoral candidate Matt Tuerk.
Tuerk would also work closely with developers to ensure more affordable or market rate apartments.
Ce-Ce Gerlach's plan is for inclusionary zoning, which requires developers to make a certain percentage of units affordable, in exchange for incentives.
She would also require community benefit ordinances, tangible benefits to a neighborhood paid for by the developer, like a grocery store, for each new big development.
"It's not dictated by politicians, it's not city council or the mayor. It's a way for the developer and the community to come together and have a conversation because that doesn't happen," she said.
"The more blighted properties and structures we bring up to code the faster we can turn those over to the people with home ownership. The bottom line is you want homeownership. You want people to own their own home," said Ray O'Connell.
O'Connell isn't in favor of inclusionary zoning, as it could push some developers away, but says he would push to include more affordable housing.
Julio Guridy is also pushing to improve the housing stock and to better hold landlords accountable. He also wants to work with new developers, but doesn't favor inclusionary zoning.
"We are working with developers coming in from New Jersey and going to work on the riverfront area. Need to make sure those properties that are old factories get developed and have a nice compliment to to whatever is being done in the business district of center city," Guridy said.
Lone Republican candidate Tim Ramos wants to remove bureaucratic red tape for small businesses, which he thinks will lead to higher wages to pay rent and buy homes.
"When small business are thriving and business throughout the city are thriving, we won't have a housing issue," he said.
You can watch more in-depth interviews with each candidate on a special webpage we've launched on our website.