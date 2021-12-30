ALLENTOWN, Pa. - With the surge of individuals who have tested positive for the omicron variant since the start of the holidays, some of the symptoms of this new variant can look very similar to the common cold.
Symptoms include a runny nose, headache, mild or severe fatigue, sneezing and possibly a sore throat.
“There may be two or three different things that might help somebody differentiate it, certainly if you lose your sense of smell and taste, that's much more likely to be aligned with omicron then a common cold,” said St. Luke’s Medical and Academic Affairs Senior Vice President Jeffrey Jahre.
Doctors say that while contracting the omicron virus is just as easy as contracting other forms of COVID-19, the omicron symptoms tend to be less severe due to many Americans being vaccinated.
“What people need to understand is that if their symptoms are relatively mild and can be managed at home, they need to assume that they are indeed infectious with one of the three, and need to mask and protect others,” said Allentown Health Bureau Director Vicky Kistler.
Since the symptoms can be similar to the common cold, it's no surprise that treating omicron at home if you're able to can be similar too.
“You can take medication that helps reduce the temperature, and that can be Tylenol and Ibuprofen, and you can take decongestants that are appropriate for the individual if those are your main symptoms so far,” said Jahre.
However, if your symptoms are more severe, health officials say don't wait.
“If you're having difficulty breathing, if you're having chest pain in any way or any high fevers, you really do want to speak to a doctor but most viruses will run its course and most people who have it in their immune system can fight it off,” said Kistler.