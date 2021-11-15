After years and multiple administrations, we finally have an infrastructure deal.
President Joe Biden signed the $1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure bill Monday. Pennsylvania is slated to get about $4 billion in total, and our region is expected to get about $380 million of that.
So what will it do for the Lehigh Valley?
"There's budgets within that for roads, there's a budget for bridges, congestion mitigation, and air quality improvements, which help support a lot of bike and pedestrian projects," said Becky Bradley, the executive director of the Lehigh Valley Planning Commission.
The planning commission runs the Lehigh Valley Transportation Study, which is the group that will be responsible for allocating the money. She has an idea of how much money they'll get, but it will take some time to get an exact amount.
"We know that we will get $380 million from the federal government into the region," Bradley said. "To what extent that money will be divided up is still to be determined."
Ron Young, the District 5 press officer for PennDOT, says the money will likely help with projects on Route 309.
The money could also go towards work on an interchange at Tilghman Street, Route 33, and of course, widening part of Route 22.
"We're looking at advancing the section between 15th Street and Route 378 - widening that out to six lanes," Young said.
There's also money for LANTA.
It's a big help, but won't hit all the need.
The region is $4 billion short in maintenance costs alone.
"This is a five-year bill, right. So will it check off everything on our list? Not even close, but will it significantly advance our ability to address the region's transportation infrastructure needs? for sure," Bradley said.
"We have still a lot of needs in Pennsylvania. A lot of bridges and roads that need to be fixed or replaced," Young said.