ALLENTOWN, Pa. - People on Hamilton Street Monday night said it's unbelievable to think an escaped prisoner was hiding behind the old Banana Joe's nightclub just the evening before.

"I've never heard anything like this happening in Allentown before," Ana Mendez, who lives in Allentown, said. "But it's just like, it makes me question."

Jayshawn Flake Turner, 19, was being transported from Missouri to the Lehigh Valley. When he was about to enter the sally port — that area that's supposed to be secure — to go into the Lehigh County Jail, he somehow made a run for it.

"I'm going to say, it's scary," Mendez said.

Lehigh County District Attorney Jim Martin said Flake Turner was not a threat to the community, even when he was out.

He tasted only about 10 minutes of freedom before Allentown police spotted him. Court papers say after hitting a dead-end of fencing, he was found hiding in high grass and debris.

"I can't comprehend that in my head. Like how, like how he got out," Mendez said. "Something went wrong."

"How did he get away?" said a man who goes by the name House. "Who knows? He's good, that's all I can say."

Many want to know how it could have happened.

"You can see this is like deserted, kind of. Like this whole neighborhood. So they were very, very lucky," Mendez said of the police officers who found the prisoner.

Cpt. Tom Anderson with the Allentown Police Department said police quickly got to the area, where witnesses pointed out a couple of possible locations.

Anderson says one officer looking behind the old Banana Joe's near the 300 block of Hamilton Street heard rustling in the grass. That's where he found Flake Turner, hiding in that high grass and debris, according to court paperwork.

Allentown police officers found the suspect and brought him back to jail.

"That's what we do every day," Anderson told 69 News over the phone.

It was Bethlehem police who arranged the transport.

An official with the Bethlehem Police Department says they filed the charges and hired a third-party transport company, PTS of America.

Bethlehem police officials were not there at the time of transport. An official said the police department used this company in the past and never had an issue, and they're not sure what happened this time.

Flake Turner was being extradited on charges of theft by deception and receiving stolen property. Last October, he and another man, Eric Duessette, allegedly scammed Lowes out of $1,743.04, by taking Mastercard gift cards from the store and "deceiving" the cashier to select the cash option, when being rung up, which allowed them to make their purchases without spending any money.

Now, Flake Turner is also charged with a felony count of escape.

The third-party company, PTS of America, also known as Prisoner Transport Services, has not yet responded to 69 News' requests for comment.

Flake Turner is being held without bail, as he's now considered a flight risk.